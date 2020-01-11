Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Tottenham Hotspur reluctant to pay £30m for Krzysztof Piatek

11 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to pay the fee demanded by AC Milan for their striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Spurs are desperate to sign a striker in the January transfer window following an injury to Harry Kane. The England striker will undergo a hamstring surgery that will keep him out of action till April.

The north London club have been linked with a host of strikers in recent weeks, and Piatek is reportedly one of the many options for Jose Mourinho.

The Sun reported earlier this week that Spurs had agreed a deal worth £28 million with Milan for the signature of the Polish international.

The 24-year-old has scored just four league goals in 18 appearances this term, and he is angling a move away from the San Siro after Milan re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic last week.

However, the deal is far from being done. Milan are looking to recoup the £30 million they paid for him last January. The report claims that Spurs are one of the many clubs that are looking to sign him but a deal ‘will not happen’ unless Milan lower their valuation.

Spurs are also reportedly interested in signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, while Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is also on their transfer wish-list.

