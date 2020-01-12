According to reliable journalist and a transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes ‘has agreed personal terms’ with Manchester United.
He has tweeted that the 25-year-old midfielder will sign a long-term deal with the Red Devils that will keep him at Old Trafford till 2025. He will also receive a lucrative €6 million wage-deal per year, as he nears a move to the Premier League.
#BrunoFernandes has agreed personal terms with #ManchesterUnited for a contract until 2025 with a wages of €6M a year as he nears a move from #Sporting. The clubs are in talks to finalize the deal in the next days. #transfers #MUFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 12, 2020
Manchester United are set to hold further discussions over a deal for Fernandes in the next few days. The Red Devils are looking at an offer of around £50 million-plus add-ons (h/t The Daily Mail) for the Portugal international who scored twice in Sporting’s 3-1 win against Vitoria on Saturday night.
Fernandes has been in superb form for Sporting this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in all competitions already.
Huge blow for Tottenham Hotspur?
The news will come as a massive blow for Tottenham. Spurs were heavily interested in signing him during the summer, but failed to broker a deal for him.
The Mirror claimed yesterday that Spurs have reignited their interest in Fernandes and have joined Manchester United in the race to sign him. The north London club were looking to hold talks with Sporting president Frederico Varandas and Sporting director Hugo Viana to thrash out a deal for the world-class midfielder.
With Spurs also in the hunt to sign Gedson Fernandes this month, it remains to be seen whether they make any late move to hijack the deal. As it stands, Fernandes may have played his last game for his club.