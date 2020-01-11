Report: Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Tottenham Hotspur ahead of West Ham United

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is closing in on a move to join Tottenham Hotspur this month on an 18-month loan deal.
#GedsonFernandes is close to joining #Tottenham on an 18 month loan deal. He’s chosen #Spurs after Benfica agreed deals with them and #WestHam for a loan with option to buy (€36M). The midfielder has preferred #THFC than Hammers for the salary. More high (€0,5M) offered by Levy
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 11, 2020
The youngster was strongly linked with a move to West Ham United, and while the Portuguese club agreed a deal with an option to buy for £31 million with both London clubs, the midfielder chose Spurs after chairman Daniel Levy offered him more salary.
Tottenham are offering to pay €0.5 million (£426,000), and that appears to have played a huge role in his decision.
Fernandes, 21, was also on the radar of Manchester United and Everton but his mum lives in London and he prefers to move to the City.
The Portugal under-21 international has friends in the West Ham youth ranks, but it seems Spurs have pulled a fast one on the Hammers.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho could do with some quality additions to his midfield, and it will be interesting to see if the youngster can hit ground running at North London should a move be sealed.