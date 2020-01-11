Report: Tottenham Hotspur looking to hijack Manchester United deal for Bruno Fernandes

According to reports from BeInSport (h/t The Mirror (transfer live blog; 13:36)), Tottenham Hotspur are looking to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Bruno Fernandes.
The same publication reported earlier today that Manchester United are close to signing the 25-year-old attacking midfielder in the January transfer window.
It was claimed that Sporting president Frederico Varandas and Sporting director Hugo Viana are currently discussing the deal with the Red Devils officials in London for Fernandes this morning. The Red Devils were ready to include two out-of-favour players in their bid to sign the attacking midfielder.
However, The Mirror are now reporting that Spurs, who were heavily linked with a move for Fernandes in the summer, have joined the race.
The report claims that Spurs will hold talks with Sporting officials today in a bid to thrash out a deal.
The Portuguese midfielder, who is valued at around £60 million, looks set to leave Sporting this month, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.
Fernandes has been in outstanding form this season, where he scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 14 all competitions.