Tottenham may have to pay £20m to sign Eze

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Tottenham are interested in Eberechi Eze and may have to battle Sheffield United and Crystal Palace for the 21-year-old’s signature.
Eze joined Queens Park Rangers from Millwall in 2016 and has gone on to make 103 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 31 goals. He spent six months on loan at Wycombe Wanderers (August 30, 2017 – January 2, 2018) before nailing down a regular place in the first-team.
The England u21 international has been outstanding for QPR this season, contributing 20 goals in 39 games across the board. His fine form in the Championship has led to a number of clubs paying interest in his services, but Tottenham are said to be leading the race.
QPR want £20m for the 21-year-old forward which The Sun say may have put off Sheff Utd and Palace, but Spurs are still keen after receiving glowing reports from scout Brian Carey. Eze was a target for Mauricio Pochettino before his departure and is wanted by Jose Mourinho now too.
He has 18 months remaining on his deal at Loftus Road, so the Hoops may have to cash in before his contract expires as the lure of joining a Premier League club may be too strong for Eze to turn down.
