Tottenham, Leicester and Crystal Palace keen on Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham are reportedly insisting on the signing of Carlos Vinicius from Benfica.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for the Portuguese giants and it is hardly a surprise that the top European clubs are looking at him.





As per reports (h/t Sportwitness), Leicester and Crystal Palace are keen on the player as well.

It will be interesting to see where the striker ends up eventually.

Vinicius is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to the Premier League could be the ideal challenge for him right now.

He has already proven himself in Portugal and he has the ability to succeed in England as well. Vinicius managed to score 24 goals last season.

Tottenham are probably the most attractive option for the player out of the three clubs and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners can convince Benfica.

Spurs failed with a €30m offer earlier this summer and Benfica are thought to be holding out for a fee of around €50m.

It is highly unlikely that Palace/Leicester will pay that kind of money for the striker unless they are selling someone.

Benfica might have to lower their asking price in order for the move to go through.