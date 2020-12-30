Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Called Off After COVID-19 Outbreak

Wednesday evening’s planned fixture of Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Fulham.

The game was scheduled to go ahead at 6:00 on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A win for Spurs would have taken them up to third place, while the visitors had the chance to jump out of the relegation zone with a victory.





The news comes shortly after an Instagram post by Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who sarcastically described the Premier League as the “best league in the world”.

It is the third Premier League fixture to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, which was due to be played on the 4th of December, was postponed after an outbreak in the Magpies’ camp, and Everton vs Manchester City was cancelled on Monday after several Man City players caught the virus.

It is not yet known when these fixtures will be rescheduled for.

It is also unclear what this will mean for upcoming fixtures in English football. Fulham are set to play Burnley in the league on Sunday, before a trip to West London rivals Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup.

Similarly, Man City had two massive fixtures planned in the coming days, first facing Chelsea before a Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

The outbreak could also cause an unpredictable ripple effect that puts the entire schedule in jeopardy. Man City have faced Southampton, Arsenal, and Newcastle United in the last two weeks, while Fulham have also faced Southampton and Newcastle in the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, the city of Liverpool has been put into tier 3, as confirmed by James Pearce of the Athletic on Twitter. This means that both Liverpool and Everton will have to play their home games behind closed doors.

The two Merseyside clubs had previously been the only sides left in the Premier League who were allowed spectators.

This news means that the clash between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in January will not have fans present in the ground.