Tottenham Hotspur make Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers their top target

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have made Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers their top target as they look to bring in the perfect man to replace the dismissed Jose Mourinho.

They parted ways with the Portuguese on Monday and have put under-23s boss Ryan Mason in charge of the first-team until the end of the campaign.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a long-time admirer of Rodgers, and he tried to land him when he was Swansea manager in 2012.

However, the former Foxes boss joined Liverpool and came close to leading them to their first Premier League title.

Rodgers moved to Celtic afterwards, winning back-to-back Scottish domestic trebles before joining Leicester in February 2019.

The Foxes have been very impressive under him and only missed out on a top-four finish on the last day of last season.

The former top-flight winners are currently third in the table as they look to land a Champions League spot again.

Rodgers also recently helped them to their first FA Cup Final in 51 years, and Tottenham have been impressed with his style of play and ability to deliver results.

The North London giants are likely to miss out on another top-four finish, but they are still confident they could lure the Leicester boss to the club. Levy