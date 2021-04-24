Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that Everton are leading the race for Norwich City’s Max Aarons

Alani Adefunmiloye
Max Aarons

According to transfer expert and Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton are leading the race to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons ahead of the summer transfer window.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, and he is keen on the England youth international.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Aarons, but Everton are now poised to land him as they are in advanced talks and negotiations are progressing.

Spurs fans are not pleased with the update from the journalist as they feel the 21-year-old would be perfect for their side.

Both Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier have failed to impress at right-back for Tottenham, and the incoming manager could look to bring in another option for the new season.

That is not likely to be Aarons, though, with the Norwich star appearing to be close to a Goodison Park move.

Spurs fans are jealous of Everton, and some of them have taken to Twitter to react thus to Romano’s news:

Aarons has also been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and West Ham United, but joining Everton will be perfect for his development.

He has featured in 119 league games for Norwich so far, with 36 of them coming in the top-flight.

He has scored thrice and assisted eight times in those appearances and is one of the highly-rated full-backs in England right now.

While he helped the Canaries return to the Premier League again, he appears keen to move to a bigger side, and landing him could help boost Everton’s top-six chances next term and going forward.

