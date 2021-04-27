Tottenham Hotspur have contacted the representatives of Gareth Southgate

According to The Transfer Window podcast, Tottenham Hotspur have contacted the representatives of England national team manager Gareth Southgate as their search for Jose Mourinho’s replacement continues.

The 50-year-old has been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016, leading them to the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.





Southgate will be keen to lead the country to glory at this summer’s European Championship, and that will further make him admirable to Spurs and other suitors.

According to Eurosport, the cordial relationship between the Three Lions boss and Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a particular key to the North Londoners’ interest in him.

The Spurs star has huge respect for Southgate and the pair get on very well.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy believes appointing him would be extremely beneficial as the club look to convince their star player to stay beyond the end of the campaign.

The Spurs chief wants a manager with an attacking playing style and one capable of helping to develop the club’s youngsters, and Levy’s work with the England under-21s and senior team has impressed him.

Having missed out on RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, Tottenham have turned their attention elsewhere and have also been linked with VfL Wolfsburg manager Oliver Glasner.

Belgium’s Roberto Martinez is also said to be on the club’s radar, and it will be interesting to see who they bring in this summer to take over from interim boss Ryan Mason.

