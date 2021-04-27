Gary Lineker reacts as Bayern Munich pip Tottenham Hotspur to Julian Nagelsmann

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have announced that RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick as head coach this summer.

Julian Nagelsmann to join FC Bayern as head coach. Hansi Flick’s contract will be terminated upon request. pic.twitter.com/tJBpXSiozu — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) April 27, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur were keen on the 33-year-old as chairman Daniel Levy wanted him to succeed Jose Mourinho.





However, Spurs will now have to look elsewhere for their next manager.

While Nagelsmann indicated in the past that he would love to manage Tottenham, sources on the German side maintain that admission was made to flush other suitors out.

Becoming Bayern boss has always been his dream, and that has now come true.

Former Spurs striker and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to react after the north Londoners missed out on one of their top managerial targets:

‘Agree to work together’. Nice way of putting it. Excellent appointment, I reckon. https://t.co/8SzGJB7HLj — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 26, 2021

Spurs have put Ryan Mason in charge of the first team until the end of the season. While he immediately led them to Premier League victory over Southampton, he was helpless as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City handed them a 1-0 defeat in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

However, Levy is not short of options, with former Chelsea and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly applying for the job.

Tottenham have not turned the Italian down yet, while Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nuno Espirito Santo are under consideration.

Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers is also on Spurs’ radar, and they are reportedly prepared to offer him a contract worth £15 million-per-year to in a bid to land him.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager currently earns £5m-per-year at the King Power Stadium, and they are ready to match Tottenham’s offer and would even be prepared to better it in a bid to retain his services.

