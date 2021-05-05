According to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte over becoming their permanent boss this summer.

The Italian outlet claimed that talks took place last month after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and both parties discussed Spurs current squad and potential reinforcements needed for next season.





However, Conte is not necessarily looking to leave Inter this summer and will hold talks with the owners at the end of the campaign over the plans for next season and going forward.

The former Chelsea boss won the Premier League title and FA Cup in the two seasons he spent at the Stamford Bridge, and he could be tempted to return to England should he leave Inter.

Conte’s current contract with the Nerazzurri runs until 2022 and he earns around €13 million after tax.

The Italian is a huge fan of Tottenham hitman Harry Kane, admitting while at Chelsea that if he could buy one striker in the world it would be the England international.

While he will likely remain at San Siro beyond this season, the opportunity to finally work with the Spurs star could see him ponder about the prospects of joining the North Londoners.

Conte dubbed Kane a complete striker, praising him for his physical strength and ability with and without the ball.

The aerial prowess and all-round game of the Tottenham academy graduate also impressed the Inter boss who has since landed a similar striker in Romelu Lukaku.

The 51-year-old led the Serie A giants to the title at the weekend, ending Juventus’ nine-year dominance, and Spurs really could do with such a proven winner of a manager.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and Conte might struggle to work together given the Italian’s volatile personality and transfer demands, and it will be interesting to see how things go in the coming weeks.

