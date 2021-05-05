Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that club have enquired about Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini, with claims emerging that they have contacted the Italian.

While chairman Daniel Levy is looking for a young manager to replace Jose Mourinho permanently, the experience and track record of the 63-year-old could change his mind.





Atalanta have turned into a perennial top-four Serie A side since Gasperini took over, and they have not had to break the bank to do so.

Spurs want to do something similar in the Premier League, but it proved impossible under Mourinho.

Gasperini plays an attractive style of football and has also caught the attention of Juventus.

The former Inter Milan boss could help turn Tottenham’s fortunes around, and the fans will definitely love the style of football he plays if he is appointed.

The Italian tactician is not very popular in England, but some Spurs fans know about his exploits at Atalanta. Here is how they have reacted on Twitter to reports linking him with the club:

He would be brilliant considering where he took Atalanta and the fact that he never needed a huge budget to have success — The Celtics Make Me Sad (@Celticspain17) May 4, 2021

now this is more like it — watkins (@kingwatkins__) May 4, 2021

This guy plays extremely attacking football. It’s exciting and I’m all for this move — Chris G (@galv77) May 4, 2021

Done miracles with Atalanta, it would be fun watching this if it did happen — Dan Payton (@ShrekBoy2) May 4, 2021

This makes me honestly very happy — Chris G (@galv77) May 4, 2021

Yes please — Luca (@__LucaGW7) May 4, 2021

Yh man I’d absolutely love him — Alex (@_10kanee) May 4, 2021

He’s one of the best options available , took atalanta from mid-table mediocrity to the champions league , plays amazing football , they’re currently 2nd with 4 games left — Spursline (@spursline) May 4, 2021

Expansive attacking football. I like it🤩 — Jayruto (@Jayzudinho) May 4, 2021

With Atalanta looking to secure Champions League football for the third consecutive campaign under Gasperini, Tottenham will have to secure European football to have a chance of luring him away from Italy.

Ryan Mason has led the Lilywhites to back-to-back Premier League victories since becoming interim manager. They will need to win their remaining four games to have a chance of playing on the continent next season.

In other news, journalist shares what he has heard about Kane’s summer exit plans at Spurs.