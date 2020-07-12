Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Ben Godfrey transfer link

Ben Godfrey

It is an open secret that Tottenham Hotspur need to sign a centre-back this summer.

With Jan Vertonghen all set to leave after the end of the season, Spurs need new players in that position. And they have earmarked Norwich City’s Ben Godfrey as a potential option.


According to reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, the north London outfit are keen on the young defender.

Norwich City were relegated to the Championship yesterday after they lost 4-0 against West Ham United in the Premier League at Carrow Road.

The Canaries could be forced to sell some of their key players this summer, with the likes of Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia being targeted.

If the reports are to be believed, Spurs are also willing to let Juan Foyth leave the club. Godfrey, who can also play as a defensive midfielder if required, could be a smart addition to the side.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Many feel that he would be a smart addition if Spurs can get him for around £25m, while there are others who feel the north London club should aim higher and not pick players from relegated Premier League clubs.

Here are some of the selected tweets: