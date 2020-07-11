Tottenham are looking to sign Ben Godfrey from Norwich

Tottenham are interested in signing the Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey.

The 22-year-old has done well for Norwich this season and regardless of their poor season, his performances seem to have caught the eye.





As per Nicolo Schira, Tottenham are keen on the player.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for Godfrey in the coming weeks. Norwich are destined to go down this season and their key players could be up for grabs.

The likes of Godfrey, Cantwell, Buendia and Pukki are all good enough to play for Premier League clubs. Spurs should look to snap up the 22-year-old.

Godfrey would add depth and quality to the Spurs backline. If Juan Foyth moves on in the summer, the Norwich ace could be his ideal replacement.

He has a lot of potential and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to develop him into a star.

Godfrey likes to play out of the back and he is an accomplished passer. He could help Tottenham set the tempo of the game from the back.

Norwich could consider a sale if a good offer comes in. Their finances will be stretched post-relegation and they might have to cash in on some of their players to balance the books in a post – Covid-19 market.