Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Alphonse Areola transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
According to reports from Parisfans, Areola has been offered the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the French club behind Keylor Navas and Sergio Rico, and he is surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.
The France World Cup winner is currently on loan at Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he is playing as a backup to Thibaut Courtois.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Tottenham fans on Twitter:
That would be typical. Crave a striker and we sign a keeper!! Nothing would say Tottenham transfers more than this
— Steve (@stespurs84) January 24, 2020
This would be unreal, if we can get him for a good price we should be all over it.
— Daniel Leather (@DanielLeather4) January 24, 2020
I would much rather us try and get Onana but Areola could be a back up option
— ninety (@ninety_88) January 24, 2020
Just what wee need at the mo.
— Sunningdale Dale Express. (@ExpressDale) January 24, 2020
Him and Gaza would be good
— Brett (@BrettHam95) January 24, 2020
The goalkeeper was proposed to the north London club as a potential successor of Hugo Lloris.
The French goalkeeper has recently returned to first-team action after a long injury lay off.
Lloris is 33 now and has 18 months left on his deal. Paulo Gazzaniga has done well in his absence but Areola won’t be a bad option for the club.