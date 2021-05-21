Tottenham Hotspur are advising centre-forward targets the role of starter will be available next season

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be bracing themselves for the potential departure of Harry Kane this summer.

The England international striker wants to leave Spurs after 10 seasons without silverware, and he is not short of options at home and abroad.





Kane believes an offer of £100 million could be enough to convince chairman Daniel Levy into parting ways with him, but an exit will not be easy from the look of things.

Tottenham recruitment team are starting to identify alternative striking options and, according to The Athletic, they are advising targets that the role of starter will be available next season.

Quality strikers have often rejected the chance to move to N17 because of Kane, but that will change once there is a guarantee that he is leaving.

Landing a finisher as lethal as the 220-goal hitman will be tough, but Tottenham can get something close to his quality in the transfer market.

The trio of Southampton’s Danny Ings, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford have all been reportedly considered by the club, but they may have to sign two of them if they want to replace Kane’s goals.

Ings has 41 Premier League goals since joining the Saints in the summer of 2018, but the 28-year-old would be a short-term option for Spurs.

Southampton are ready to sell him for £30m this summer, and Toney is reportedly available for the same amount should the Bees miss out on Premier League promotion.

The 25-year-old scored 31 goals and made 10 assists in 46 league games to fire Brentford into the Championship promotion play-offs, but he represents a risk having not proven himself in the top-flight.

Toney, formerly of Newcastle United, scored 40 goals in 76 League One games for Peterborough United in two seasons before joining the Bees last summer and is expected to playing in the Premier League next term with or without his current club.

Bamford, 27, has 15 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League games this term and has proven he has what it takes to be a quality top-flight hitman.

However, whether he would be keen to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side for a team like Spurs is probably debatable.

