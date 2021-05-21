Tottenham Hotspur will go after Brendan Rodgers if Leicester City’s top-four bid fails

Tottenham Hotspur are still keen on Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, and they will make a move for him if the Foxes fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to The Sun.

Spurs want the former Liverpool boss to take over from interim manager Ryan Mason at the end of the season, but he has publicly ruled out moving to N17.





However, they believe Rodgers could still change his mind, and chairman Daniel Levy is desperate for his side to shatter the FA Cup winners’ Champions League dreams.

A victory for Tottenham will see the Foxes finish the Premier League campaign in fifth place should Liverpool avoid defeat against Crystal Palace.

Rodgers is Levy’s preferred choice to replace Jose Mourinho as Spurs’ permanent boss, and he believes he could lure him away if Leicester fail to finish in the top four.

While narrowly missing out on Champions football for the second season running would not be entirely heartbreaking for Leicester, the north Londoners believe Europa League football may not be enough to keep the 48-year-old at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham will play in Europe’s second-tier competition next season if they secure all three points against the Foxes and West Ham United lose to Southampton, and that is expected to serve as extra motivation for the players.

A draw or loss to Leicester could see Spurs miss out entirely on European football or qualify for the inaugural Europa Conference League, depending on other results.

The outcome of Sunday’s game could have a huge say on Tottenham’s finances, their chances of landing Rodgers and retaining Harry Kane and co, and Levy will be hoping that the stars align for his side.

He reckons Spurs would potentially offer Rodgers a far greater chance of long-term success at the highest level, including regular Champions League football.

Mason and his boys have to put their destiny in their hands by securing a very crucial victory on Sunday.

