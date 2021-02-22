Everton and West Ham United join Liverpool in the race for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer

According to ToroNews, Everton and West Ham United have joined Liverpool in the race for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fulham are also keeping tabs on the Brazilian who was on their radar last summer, but they will have to retain their Premier League status to have any chance of landing him.





Sportslens View

The Mirror claimed a couple of days ago that Liverpool have made Bremer their top transfer target following their defensive struggles this term, and it appears that he has now caught the eyes of the Toffees and the Hammers.

David Moyes’ team are currently in the top four after 25 games, and qualifying for next season’s Champions League will definitely attract more quality players.

West Ham may be looking to add a top centre-back to their defence this summer, and Bremer would be a fine addition.

The 23-year-old is unlikely to cost more than £10 million and he likes to play on the left of the central defence.

Liverpool sees the Torino star as someone who will complement Virgil Van Dijk, and the fact that he is solid at the back and a threat in attacking situations makes him desirable.

Bremer has four goals to his name in 18 Serie A appearances this term, with the latest being the winner during the 1-0 victory over Cagliari last Friday.

Liverpool brought in Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke 04 last month following long-term injuries to Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

However, it appears that they still plan to land another centre-back this summer, and Bremer has emerged as their man by the look of things.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti also wants to bolster his defence and could return for Bremer’s signature after trying to snap him up last summer.

In other news, this report shares how much West Ham players will get if they finish in the top four.