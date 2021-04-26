According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are shareholders in OneFootball alongside Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

The streaming service describes itself as the world’s largest owned and operated media business and also has Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, the German FA and Borussia Dortmund as investors.

OneFootball also has match highlights and video features along with its live streaming service on mobile phones and has around 85 million active users.

It is targeted at young football fans, and Spurs and the Reds would have made some matchday revenues through it had the Super League project went ahead.

The ESL clubs had plans to show four of their Super League regular-season games live exclusively on ‘core club platforms’ such as websites, mobile apps and club television channels, but that is now off the cards following its collapse.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham, Liverpool and the four Premier League clubs that joined the breakaway league will attempt to do so again, but OneFootball could be key to future plans for a pan-European league.

Young football fans majorly stick with their mobile gadgets to get their football fix, and clubs need to invest in platforms like OneFootball in order to maximize the market.

With stadiums still closed, clubs have to find other ways of making money on matchdays, and the likes of Spurs and Liverpool are keen to deploy modern-day technology in order to boost their revenues.

