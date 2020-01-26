Report: Tottenham open transfer talks to sign Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid during the January transfer window.
The 30-year-old, who spent six years at Spurs, joined Real Madrid in 2013 for the-then club-record transfer fee. Bale has scored 105 goals in 246 games for Los Blancos, and has won one La Liga and four Champions League titles.
Real Madrid have been trying to offload Bale for the last 12 months. The Welshman is not a favourite of Zinedine Zidane, and Spurs are reportedly in talks to bring their former player back at the London club before the transfer deadline day.
According to reports from The Express, Spurs are ‘working around the clock on a permanent deal’ to sign the Welsh winger who has scored 33 goals in 83 games for his country.
Bale has made just 15 appearances this season because of hamstring and calf problems. The two clubs are discussing a permanent switch, but Bale’s £650,000 a week contract which runs until June 2022 is a major obstacle.
Spurs are looking to bolster their forward line this season following the injury to Harry Kane. Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes has been the only signing made by the north London club so far, and Bale would no doubt be a superb addition to the side.
The report adds that Paco Alcacer and Mario Gotze are also on Mourinho’s wish-list, but Bale remains his first choice target this month.