Tottenham could bring Gareth Bale back to the club

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Gareth Bale.
The Real Madrid winger has been linked with a return for a while now and it appears that Mourinho wants him as his first Spurs signing.
As per AS (translated by Express), Mourinho wants the Welshman at Spurs.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make their move for Bale this season.
The former Spurs star has had a frustrating time at Real Madrid and he hasn’t managed to win over the fans so far. A return to the Premier League could be ideal for him.
Spurs will have to spend a lot of money to bring him back to the club. It will be interesting to see if Levy is willing to back Mourinho in the market.
The Spurs chief always operates on a strict budget when it comes to transfers and he will have to change his modus operandi if the Londoners are to land a star player like Bale.
In terms of quality, Bale would be a superb addition to the Spurs attack. Despite his injury issues, he is world class player on his day.
Spurs could use a winger like him in their side. The 30 year old could form a lethal attacking partnership with Son and Kane.
A signing like that would totally transform Jose Mourinho’s side. Also, if the Portuguese manages to bring Bale back to the club it could immediately help him win over the fans.