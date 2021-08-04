Tottenham could move for Mikkel Damsgaard later this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sampdoria attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old’s move to the London club could become a possibility in the latter stages of the window.

#HereWeGoPodcast 🎧 🔷 Grealish and Kane situation

🔷 Sterling not part of any swap deal

🔷 What’s going on for Romelu Lukaku

🔷 Varane coming to Manchester + Camavinga position

🔷 Xhaka signs, Romero to Spurs and more… Available here @Skrill 👇🏻🔴https://t.co/wco67BIm8L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

Damsgaard did well for Sampdoria last season and he was outstanding for Denmark in the European Championships earlier in the summer.

It is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are keen on signing him. The player has been linked with a move to Leeds United as well.

Spurs could definitely use a quality attacking midfielder like him. The Londoners have missed a specialist creator like Damsgaard since the departure of Christian Eriksen.

The 21-year-old is already a quality player for club and country and he is likely to improve a lot more with experience and coaching. He could prove to be a superb long term investment for Tottenham.

Damsgaard can operate as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder and his versatility will be an added bonus for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at the Italian club they are likely to demand a premium for his services.

Sampdoria paid a fee of around €6.7 million to sign him from Nordsjaelland and they will be hoping to make a significant profit on him if they are forced to sanction his departure.

Read: 28-year-old has made his mind up regarding his Tottenham future.