Harry Kane does not intend to train or play for Tottenham again

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane seems determined to force a move away from the London club this summer.

The player skipped pre-season training with the club yesterday and a report from the Athletic claims that the player has no intention of training or playing for the club again.

Apparently, the 28-year-old has also informed a Manchester City player of his transfer desire.

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City this summer and he believed that he would be allowed to leave because of a rumoured gentleman’s agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy.

It seems that Levy is reluctant to let the player leave and that has forced Kane to resort to these antics.

The England international wants to play for an ambitious team next season.

Kane has failed to win trophies with Spurs so far and he is desperate for silverware. The player is aware of the fact that his peak years won’t last long and he needs to move on this summer.

However, his actions will certainly damage his relationship with the Spurs fans. If he refuses to train with the club in the coming weeks, it is likely that the London club will impose a fine/punishment.

Also, it could harden Levy’s stance as far as a summer move is concerned.

Some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest developments regarding their talisman and here is what they had to say.

As much as I respect Kane I want him out of the club — Alfie ❗️ (@AlfieTHFC_) August 3, 2021

don't sell him let him play for the stiffs — Nick Loster (@teacherman55) August 3, 2021

Not integrity man — El Brata (@elbrataid) August 3, 2021

Players who engage in such behavior should not be sold. Stay at Tottenham until you go to the second team or go free agent!!! He'll be in his thirties when no one wants him. Levi's easy to see — Cheeseball (@instar2059) August 3, 2021

I have lost all respect for Kane to be honest if this is true, he signed a contract he is treating the club and the fans with so much disrespect. — Harry Hotspur (@jrc1969) August 3, 2021

