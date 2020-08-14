Steven Gerrard says Ross McCrorie wants to leave Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told the club’s Youtube channel that Ross McCrorie has said to him that he wants to leave in the summer transfer window.

Hibernian are interested in signing McCrorie from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers this summer, according to The Scottish Sun.





The report has claimed that Hibs have made a second and improved offer for the 22-year-old, who can play as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder.

Gerrard has said that the Scottish youngster has told him that he wants to leave.

Gerrard said on Rangers’ Youtube channel: “He’s told me clearly that he wants to move on. But at the same time I think the ball is in Hibs’ court now to match what we want.”

Good decision from Ross McCrorie?

McCrorie, who played as a right-back at times at Portsmouth last season during his loan spell at the English club, is making the right decision.

True, Rangers are a massive club and have a strong support, but there is no point in him staying at Ibrox if he is not going to get much playing time.

The Scotland Under-21 international needs to play regular first-team football at this stage of his career, and if he is going to get that at Hibs, then he should leave Rangers and switch to the Scottish Premiership rivals.

Rangers are hoping to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this season.