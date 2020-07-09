Said Benrahma’s friend drops Chelsea transfer hint

Brentford star Said Benrahma has been linked with a move to Chelsea recently.

It appears that his friend and Moroccan defender Fahd Moufi has now dropped a massive transfer hint on his Instagram feed.

During a live session, Fahd Moufi sent out a public message to the player. He wrote: “Congratulations on Chelsea my brother.”

The 24-year-old is one of the best players in the Championship and it will be interesting to see if he moves to the Premier League this summer.

Benrahma has immense flair and technical ability. He would certainly be an impressive signing for Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea have already added Ziyech to their creative unit and Benrahma’s arrival would improve them further.

It appears that the Blues are desperate to challenge for the top honours next season. They have invested in the prolific Timo Werner as well and they are being linked with a move for Kai Havertz now.

If they can pull off these transfer, it could be a memorable summer for Chelsea.

Benrahma has 15 goals and 8 assists in the Championship this season and he has shown that he is too good for that level. If Chelsea come calling, he is likely to be tempted to make the move.