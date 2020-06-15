Chelsea in talks to sign Said Benrahma, Leicester keen as well

Chelsea are keen on signing the Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

According to the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi, the Blues have already opened talks to sign the 24-year-old player.





Apparently, Leicester City and Arsenal are interested in the player as well.

Benrahma is one of the best players in the Championship and he has shown that he is ready to make a step up to the Premier League now.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues manage to agree on a fee for him. He could prove to be a superb addition to Frank Lampard’s side.

Although he is unproven at the highest level, he could surprise everyone next season.

Benrahma has immense technical ability and he is an impressive dribbler. If the likes of Pedro or Willian move on in the summer, Chelsea will need players like Benrahma as a replacement.

It seems that Chelsea are looking to add more goals and creativity to their side. They have already signed Hakim Ziyech and now they are keen on Benrahma.

Also, Timo Werner is expected to join them at the end of this season.

Leicester and Arsenal could use someone like him as well and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for the player in the coming weeks.

Benrahma has scored 10 goals in the Championship this season and he has 7 assists to his name as well.