Report: Wolves’ negotiations for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare set to collapse despite £37 million bid

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), Wolverhampton Wanderers’ summer move for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is set to collapse despite the club tabling a £37 million bid.
The 20-year-old isn’t keen on leaving the Ligue 1 outfit this summer with Champions League football available, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has to look elsewhere before today’s 5pm transfer deadline.
Wolves made their mouthwatering proposal through super-agent Jorge Mendes about 10 days ago, and Lille themselves are trying to convince the player to agree to a deal.
Should a move go through, Soumare will become Wolves’ new club-record signing, surpassing the £30 million they paid for the permanent services of Raul Jiménez some weeks ago.
However, the midfielder isn’t ready to sacrifice his dreams of playing in the elite European competition for an exit this summer.
The Frenchman has just a year left on his current contract, and Lille would have to hand him a new deal in order not to lose him for free next summer.
If Wolves will be keen to return for his signature should they miss out on him this summer remains to be seen, though.
Should he continue to impress, Soumare’s value will definitely skyrocket, and the continent’s bigwigs could soon be circling around him.