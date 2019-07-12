Blog Teams Wolves Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers still very much keen on St Etienne centre-back William Saliba

Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers still very much keen on St Etienne centre-back William Saliba

According to Yahoo Sport France journalist Manu Lonjon, Wolverhampton Wanderers are still hopeful of securing the services of St Etienne centre-back William Saliba despite Tottenham Hotspur’s sudden emergence as favourites ahead of Arsenal.

The Gunners believed they had already wrapped up a deal for the 18-year-old which would see him return to the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan, but their North London rivals Spurs appear to have pipped them to his signature as they are ready to pay the club’s £27 million asking price without bonuses – an offer above and beyond their demands.

Nevertheless, Wolves still reckon they have a chance and are on the lookout.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to beef up his squad next season as the club prepare for life in Europe, and adding a player like Saliba will no doubt hand his defence much-needed and quality depth.

However, securing his services this summer could prove difficult as Etienne are insisting he spends next season with them on loan.

That Wolves think they can challenge both Spurs and Arsenal for his signature is huge, though, and it shows just how much they have grown in the last one year since promotion.

If they truly have a chance remains to be seen, though, but the Molineux Stadium outfit are ready to give signing Saliba their best shot from the look of things.

