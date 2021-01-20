Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers set to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose on loan

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose on loan before the end of the January transfer window.

#Wolves are set to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian José on loan. Deal not expected to go through until next week as he needs a work permit under new Brexit rules. After 6 defeats in 9 PL games, a clear sign of backing for Nuno. Btw, Willian José playing tonight against Córdoba — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 20, 2021

A deal is not expected to go through until next week as the Brazilian needs a work permit under new Brexit rules, and landing him will be a huge move for the Molineux Stadium outfit.





Sportslens View

Wolves are without Raul Jimenez at the moment after the Mexican striker sustained an injury to the skull, and they have had to rely solely on 18-year Fabio Silva to lead their line.

That has not gone well, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men suffering six defeats in their last nine Premier League games.

Jose has a £59 million release clause in his contract and was very close to joining Tottenham Hotspur last January.

However, the deal fell through despite the Brazilian’s best efforts to force a move to join Spurs.

He could still be fulfil his dreams of playing in the Premier League, though, with a move to Wolves now very much on the cards.

Jose has four goals and an assist in 19 appearances for Sociedad this term, but he has bagged 49 La Liga goals and registered 10 assists over the previous four seasons and should not have any problem as far as hitting the ground running in the English top-flight goes.

His physicality and aerial prowess are perfect for Wolves’ style of play, and he could be a tailor-made short-term replacement for Jimenez.