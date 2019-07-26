Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers plotting move to sign GD Alcochetense midfielder Edson Silva

According to Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers want to bring GD Alcochetense midfielder Edson Silva to Molineux this summer.
Wolves have been running the rule over the teenager, who has been brilliant for the amateur side, for some years now, but are now finally ready to sign him and must beat AS Roma and Sporting Lisbon to his signature.
Silva has been compared to Manchester United powerhouse Paul Pogba due to his style of play, talents and potential.
The 18-year-old will be linking up with the under-23’s once a move is completed, but there is a huge belief within the club that the midfielder has a huge future ahead of him despite only playing in the fourth tier of Portuguese football.
Silva will be hoping to quickly earn promotion to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team and establish himself as a Premier League star in the coming years.
Wolves are yet to add any new player to the senior team this summer, but are working towards the future having snapped up the likes of Hong from Yeovil Town, Raphael Nya from Paris Saint-Germain and Tsun Dai from Oxford United, and Silva could be next.