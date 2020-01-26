Report: Tottenham join the race to sign Timo Werner

According to reports from Bild (h/t Get Football News Germany / Football London), Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign German striker Timo Werner in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old has been in terrific form this season and has been reportedly targeted by heavyweight Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Chelsea.
The 29-times capped Germany international has scored 20 goals in 19 appearances in Bundesliga this season. Plus, he has provided six assists as well. On top of that, Werner has scored three goals in the Champions League in 2019-20.
Spurs have now joined the race for Werner who would cost in the region of £60 million.
The north London club are desperately looking to sign a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker is expected to remain out on the sidelines till April, and Spurs badly need to sign a top forward before the end of this month.
Werner would be a superb addition for the club, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs would be meet RB Leipzig’s asking price. Spurs have other targets as well, with Wout Weghorst, Werner, Paco Alcacer, Mario Gotze, and Willian Jose are also being considered.