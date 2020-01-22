Opinion: Timo Werner would be a superb signing for Liverpool

With 91 points out of 93 won in the Premier League, and still holding the tag of being the ‘Champions of Europe’, fans and pundits can be forgiven if they are going overboard by claiming that the present Liverpool squad is one of the best in Premier League history, if not The Best.
What Jurgen Klopp has done to the Liverpool side is simply phenomenal, and if he ends up winning the league title, he will surely book his place among the pantheons of great Liverpool managers of the bygone era – Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, and Rafa Benitez.
By signing a long-term contract, Klopp’s main challenge will be to rebuild the squad again and again, and make it competitive every single time, similar to what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United. Liverpool have already signed Takumi Minamino on a bargain deal, and it remains to be seen how the Reds can further bolster their impressive squad which fans love to call the ‘ mentality monsters’.
With that in mind, Timo Werner would be a superb signing for the Reds.
Sunday Mirror Sport reported that Klopp is a long-time admirer of Werner. Premier League rivals Chelsea have opened negotiations over a £60 million move, but the German international prefers a move to Merseyside.
The 23-year-old is once again enjoying a dream season in the Bundesliga. He just can’t stop scoring, having managed 20 goals and six assists in the German league already.
However, he brings a lot more to the table than just goals. A typical versatile modern-day striker, Werner can play on the left as well. He is a perfect fit in the Liverpool system, and would be a massive upgrade on Divock Origi who has already done enough to secure a cult-hero status.
He is enjoying the form of his life, but one can feel that he can be a superstar in the future. Liverpool have shown that they’re willing to spend big on top-quality players (Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker for instance), and therefore shouldn’t shy away from spending that money on Werner.
With other clubs circling around him, it’s high time Liverpool bring him to Anfield. Klopp has been outstanding with his signings so far, and it remains to be seen whether he can pull off another masterstroke deal with the capture of Werner.