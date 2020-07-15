Report: Tottenham Hotspur want £10m for Southampton target Kyle Walker-Peters

Southampton are interested in signing Kyle Walker-Peters on a permanent contract from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported that Tottenham are ready to sell the 23-year-old defender for £10 million, and that Premier League rivals Southampton are ready to pay that.





The right-back joined the Saints on loan from Spurs in the January transfer window and is scheduled to go back to his parent club at the end of the season.

The Sun has claimed that several teams in the Premier League are interested in Walker-Peters, with Saints manager Ralph Hassenhutl now wanting the club to act quickly and sign the 23-year-old on a permanent contract.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Walker-Peters has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton during his loan spell.

The 23-year-old made three appearances in the Premier League, and one in the Champions League and the EFL Cup each for Spurs this season before his loan move to the Saints, according to WhoScored.

Permanent Southampton move

Walker-Peters is 23 years of age and has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career.

It is hard to see the former England Under-21 international make a long-term impact at Spurs, and a permanent move to Southampton where he is playing regularly and is flourishing makes sense.