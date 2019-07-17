Report: Tottenham confident of signing Nicolo Zaniolo

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham are confident of signing the highly-rated Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported for a while that Spurs have been looking for a £40m package deal which would see Toby Alderweireld head in the opposite direction.
The world-class Belgian central defender has a £25million release clause which can be activated up to two weeks before the end of the transfer window in England.
Roma are keen to sign Aldereireld but they cannot meet his release clause. So, Spurs are looking to engineer a cash-plus-Alderweireld deal for the Roma playmaker.
Zaniolo enjoyed a fantastic 2018-19 campaign at Roma where he scored six goals in Serie A. He is a top-class talent and could develop into a star under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.
The 20-year-old is looking for a pay rise, and Zaniolo has reportedly told Spurs he’s willing to join.
Spurs could lose Christian Eriksen in the summer transfer window and Zaniolo could be a hugely exciting addition for them.
Spurs have already signed Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke, and they are confident of securing a deal for Zaniolo in the coming weeks.