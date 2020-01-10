Report: Sunderland join the race to sign Leeds target Billy Sharp

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer blog; 22:25), Sunderland are interested in signing Billy Sharp from Premier League outfit Sheffield United.
The Black Cats are also interested in signing Burton Albion’s Liam Boyce and Kyle Lafferty as they are keen to bolster their squad.
The 33-year-old striker has been told that he is surplus to requirements at the club and can leave Bramall Lane if he wants to.
Sharp stats
Sharp has scored 103 goals in 251 games for Sheffield United over three different spells at the club.
The former Doncaster Rovers, Southampton and Leeds United striker has scored a career 241 goals.
In 2019-20, Sharp has made just one Premier League start, and appeared from the bench 10 times, scoring one goal, according to whoscored.com.
Competition from Leeds
Sunderland are likely to face competition from a host of Championship clubs including Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are keen on a potential move for the Sheffield United striker as they look to bring in a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.