Report: Newcastle take closer look at Emil Krafth and Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to make at least three more signings following the arrival of Joelinton on a club-record transfer fee earlier this week.
According to reports from The Chronicle, Steve Bruce wants to sign a defensive cover, a winger and another striker this summer.
And that is why Newcastle scouts were in attendance recently to keep a close eye on their two reported targets – Emil Krafth and Jarrod Bowen – during Hull City’s 2-0 friendly loss against French side Amiens.
The Magpies especially have taken a closer look at Krafth. The 24-year-old is being considered to provide competition for DeAndre Yedlin as Bruce is looking to bolster the right-back area.
The Swiss international is a very good player and would be an excellent signing to the side.
Newcastle are also reportedly interested in signing Jarrod Bowen, a player Bruce knows very well having signed him for Hull City.
The 22-year-old was in scintillating form for Hull City last season, having found the back of the net 22 times in 46 Championship matches.
However, with only a year left on his current deal, the exciting attacker could leave the club, with the Championship outfit demanding a fee in the region of £10million for him.