Report: Newcastle interested in signing Jarrod Bowen

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United are looking to sign Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen in the summer transfer window.
Newcastle United have smashed their transfer record today by signing Joelinton from Hoffenheim by paying £40 million. Steve Bruce is looking to add more attacking depth to his side and is keen to sign Bowen, a player he has already signed before during his time as the manager of Hull City.
The 22-year-old was in phenomenal form for Hull City last season, having found the back of the net 22 times in 46 Championship matches. However, with only a year left on his current deal, the exciting attacker could leave the club, with the Championship outfit likely to be tempted to cash in on him.
Hull City are demanding a fee in the region of £10million for Bowen, and that is why the Magpies must not miss out on the opportunity to sign him.
He is indeed a special talent, and his goal tally from the wide region along with four assists suggests that he has the potential to play at the top level. He would be an exciting signing for Newcastle, and at that price, the Magpies cannot afford to miss out on him.