Report: Newcastle close to signing Ademola Lookman

According to reports from Football Insider, Newcastle United are close to securing their first signing of the January transfer window.
Earlier this week, Sky Sports reported that the Magpies are interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman this month. It seems talks are being held between the two clubs, and the winger is now on his way to Tyneside.
The report claims that the 22-year-old is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle by the end of the week.
Newcastle will sign him on loan with a view to making the deal permanent next summer.
Good signing for the Magpies
Lookman, who joined Leipzig from Everton for £22million, has managed only one start in Bundesliga and made further two substitute appearances. He has played in one Champions League game, and featured once in the cup game as well.
The youngster impressed in Bundesliga whilst he was on loan at Leipzig. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 11 Bundesliga matches in 2017-18, but this season he has struggled badly.
The Magpies are looking to bolster their attacking department, and getting Lookman on loan would represent a smart piece of business. He is a pacey winger who knows the Premier League well.