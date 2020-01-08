Report: Newcastle United interested in signing Ademola Lookman

According to reports from Sky Sports, Newcastle United are interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Magpies have held preliminary talks to sign the 22-year-old winger. Newcastle are looking to sign him on loan with a view to making it permanent next summer.
Lookman joined RB Leipzig permanently in 2019 for a fee of around £22.5m from Everton. He impressed in the Bundesliga last season, but this season it has been a different story.
Lookman has managed only one start in Bundesliga and made further two substitute appearances. He has played in one Champions League game, and featured once in the cup game as well.
The former Charlton Athletic winger now wants to leave the club after just six months.
Sky Sports reports that Lookman has been on the priority list for Newcastle and the Magpies could make an initial loan offer for the winger.
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is looking to bolster his forward line-up, and Lookman could be a decent signing for them. He is a pacey winger who knows the Premier League well, and a move to Newcastle could be ideal for him to resurrect his career.