Report: Milan Skriniar and Antonio Rudiger won’t be joining Tottenham Hotspur

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar and his Chelsea counterpart. Antonio Rudiger won’t be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Milan Skriniar deal between Inter and Tottenham is 100% OFF. Also Toni Rudiger is not joining Spurs. ⚪️⛔️ #THFC #Spurs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign a defender this summer, but he won’t be getting the duo and will now have to look elsewhere.





Inter refused to lower their asking price for the Slovakian, while Chelsea weren’t ready to strengthen a direct rival.

With Tottenham not reaching an agreement quick enough in order to allow the Serie A giants bring in a replacement, Inter decided against selling their man in the closing hours of the window.

They knocked back Spurs’ £32 million bid, and chairman Daniel Levy was clearly not willing to improve the offer.

Inter won’t sell Milan Skriniar to Tottenham on last hours of #DeadlineDay. No agreement, no fresh bid after last one [€35m] turned down. Also Spurs sources consider the deal ‘off’. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Spurs have moved on from the aforementioned centre-backs and are now looking to seal a late £18 million move for Swansea’s Joe Rondon.

With just 48 Championship games under his belt, the 22-year-old Welshman isn’t expected to walk straight into Tottenham’s XI, but he could be challenging for a starting berth sooner rather than later given his huge potential, and Mourinho will hope the deal can be wrapped up soon with the EFL window closing on October 16.