Tottenham in talks to sign Joe Rodon

Tottenham are in talks to sign the Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs are currently discussing the transfer for the 22-year-old and an £18 million deal is close to being agreed.





Rodon is highly talented and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Tottenham.

The Londoners need to sign a quality defender after losing Jan Vertonghen earlier in the summer and Rodon should prove to be a smart signing.

The 22-year-old has a big future ahead of him and Jose Mourinho could coach him into a quality player over the next few years.

It will be interesting to see how Rodon performs in the Premier League if he completes his move to Tottenham today.

He has the quality to succeed in the top flight but he might need some time to adapt to Mourinho’s style and the intensity of Premier League football.

Spurs have done well to add sufficient depth and quality to their squad this summer and a centre back is probably the only player they need right now.

Signing a talented player like Joe Rodon would wrap up a very impressive window for them.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can get back into the top four now.