Report: Mauricio Pochettino is unhappy that Tottenham failed to offload the club’s contract rebels

According to reports from The Sun, Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with Tottenham’s wantaway players urging them to pull together to get the title bid back on track.
Many of the Spurs players were linked with a move away from the club which Pochettino felt earlier was unsettling. The Spurs boss held a one-hour discussion with his squad at their Hotspur Way training HQ yesterday, where he urged some of the players to focus on the task at hand.
The likes of Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama, and Toby Alderweireld were heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer. The report claims that Pochettino is unhappy with Daniel Levy that Spurs failed to offload the players who are refusing to commit their futures at the north London club.
Pochettino said: “It was so important to be refocused. The conversation was with the squad all together, as we are going to have until January, when the rumours will appear again.
“It was very good to talk for nearly one hour and refocus again on our objectives. To be clear in our minds, to think that the most important is the collective and start to put outside individual situations, all together again and try to create a dynamic and be strong and starting winning games. That’s the most important thing for us now.”
Spurs have made a sluggish start to their 2019-20 Premiership campaign, having picked up only five points from their opening four games.
Pochettino’s side have already suffered a defeat at home against Newcastle United, and they must return to winning ways at the earliest.
Spurs will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League.