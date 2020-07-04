Report: Matt Polster to leave Rangers this summer

Rangers player Matt Polster is leaving the Ibrox club, according to The Daily Record (Transfer Live blog, 2:18pm, July 4, 2020).

It has been reported that Polster, who can operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder, will join New England Revolution in Major League Soccer in the summer transfer window.





Rangers will be paid a transfer fee of £300,000 for the 27-year-old, according to the report.

Disappointing Rangers spell

Polster joined Rangers in January 2019 after a trial at the Gers and as a free transfer, and he still has a year left on his current contract.

Much was expected of the 27-year-old when he became a Rangers player, but the USA international failed to make an impact on the team and could not compete with James Tavernier for the right-back spot.

According to WhoScored, the former Chicago Fire man made three starts and three substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, and played only five minutes in the Europa League and just once in the Scottish League Cup for Rangers this past season.

Leaving Rangers

It makes sense that Rangers have decided to part company with Polster, as it has not worked out for him, and it is also great for the Gers that they are getting a decent transfer fee.