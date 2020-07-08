Report: Manchester United have agreed to negotiate deal for Everton target James Rodriguez

According to reports from Diario Madridista, Manchester United could make a ‘surprise signing’ from Real Madrid in the form of James Rodriguez.

The report claims that the Colombian international is also wanted by Everton. However, the Red Devils could enter into a negotiation with Los Blancos when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

United are looking to bolster their attacking midfield options this summer, and have been linked with moves for players like Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho.

Rodriguez, who made the blockbuster move to Real Madrid in 2014, has struggled in recent years at Madrid. The 28-year-old is not in Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans for next season, but his quality is undeniable.

United have now agreed to head to the negotiating table for Rodriguez, but only if Real let him go for cheap.

The Colombian has been linked with a move to Everton this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti makes a move for his former player.

He would be an excellent addition to the Everton squad. Ancelotti can get the best out of him, and get his career back on track once again.

It seems like these are all agent talks, and Manchester United have been linked deliberately as they had previously shown interest in him.