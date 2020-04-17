Everton in pole position to land James Rodriguez

Wolves have been linked with a move for James Rodriguez for a while now.
As per reports from Colombia (translated by Birmingham Mail), the Molineux club have backed out of the transfer chase and Everton are leading the race now.
Rodriguez has worked with the Everton manager before and a reunion is very much on the cards.
The report adds that his move to Everton will be handled by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Rodriguez needs to leave Real Madrid permanently in order to resurrect his career and a move to Everton would be ideal for him.
Carlo Ancelotti did well to get the best out of the Colombian at Santiago Bernabeu and he could be the man to unlock James’ potential once again.
If he can regain his form and sharpness, Rodriguez could be a star in the Premier League.
The 28-year-old is a mercurial talent and he would improve Everton a lot. The Toffees need a creative player like him in their lineup.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done now.
The Toffees will be hoping to play European football under Ancelotti soon and they need to sign players like Rodriguez in order to get there.