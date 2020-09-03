Report: Lyon knock back Fulham’s bid for Bertrand Traore, his agents have offered him to Newcastle United and Everton

According to Foot Mercato (via GFFN), Lyon have rejected Fulham’s first bid for Bertrand Traore as they are holding out for £22 million.

The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to sell the Burkina Faso international this summer, and his agents have also offered him to Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace.





However, the trio are yet to show serious interest in Traore and haven’t made a move for him.

Fulham want to bolster their attack after returning to the Premier League, and the former Chelsea forward has the quality and experience they need to hold on to their top-flight status at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and going forward.

While Newcastle have also watched him, it remains to be seen if they will make a move.

They currently have only Andy Carroll as their fit striker heading into the campaign and could do with the services of the Lyon star.

Traore has predominantly played as a winger for Lyon, but he featured as a number 9 during his few appearances in the Premier League and can be a target man due to his qualities.

Everton could also look to strengthen their attack, but the Ligue 1 forward won’t be guaranteed regular playing minutes given the current options manager Carlo Ancelotti has.

Traore has 33 goals and 17 assists in 126 games for Lyon, and a return to the Premier League to prove himself could excite him.