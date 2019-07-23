Report: Lille reject Wolves’ £36 million bid for Boubakary Soumare

According to RMC, Lille have knocked back Wolverhampton Wanderers’ £36 million bid for midfielder Boubakary Soumare because the player wants to spend next season at the club.
Info @RMCsport : #Wolverhampton a fait une offre de 40M€ pour Boubakary #Soumaré. L’offre a été rejetée par le joueur qui veut disputer la Ldc cette saison avec le #Losc. Everton le surveille aussi de près mais Soumaré souhaite rester à Lille une saison encore sauf énorme offre.
— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 23, 2019
The Ligue 1 outfit qualified for next season’s Champions League after finishing 2018-19 in second place behind Paris Saint‑Germain, and the 20-year-old isn’t ready to sacrifice that for Europa League football.
Wolves were keen on adding the young central midfielder to their squad this summer as manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks to strengthen his side having qualified for Europe.
The Molineux Stadium outfit were willing to make Soumare their club-record, as the bid they tabled is more than the £30 million they paid Benfica for the permanent services of Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez in April.
Wolves will now have to look elsewhere for another midfielder with only few days left in the summer transfer window.