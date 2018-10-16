Report: Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi out until March

The 2018/19 season has gone from bad to worse for Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.
The 22-year-old joined Leeds in the January transfer window, but was immediately sent on loan to Leeds’s feeder team in Spain, Aspire Academy owned club Cultural Leonesa.
The loan move didn’t work out. He lost a place in the Japan national team for the World Cup. He returned to Leeds in the pre-season, but failed to impress Marcelo Bielsa. He then joined Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.
However, Ideguchi will miss a chunk of the season after damaging his posterior cruciate ligament. It was previously thought that he would miss the rest of the season, but according to Yorkshire Evening Post, he could return in March.
The report claims that he won’t require a surgery but is set to be sidelined until late March. Little has gone right for Ideguchi since he joined Leeds, and the latest injury setback is a massive blow for him.