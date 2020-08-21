Report: Gabriel has completed his medical at Arsenal

It seems it is only a matter of time before Gabriel makes his move away from Lille.

However, it is still unknown where he will land up.





Everton showed genuine interest in signing him, but it seems they’ve dropped out of the race for his signature.

Manchester United, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain are in the hunt to sign the Brazilian centre-back who impressed heavily for Lille last season.

According to reports from Sky Sports, PSG and Man United have contacted Gabriel’s representatives in recent hours.

Serie A giants Napoli are also trying to sign the defender as well which makes the battle very interesting.

However, it is Arsenal who are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old defender.

According to reports from The Times, the Gunners are ‘closing in on signing’ Gabriel for a fee in the region of £27m.

The north London club have already agreed a deal with Lille, and the player has completed his medical with the London club.

Gabriel, who has played for the Brazil Under-20, has emerged as one of the highly-rated defenders in the French league in the last 18 months. Gérard López, the Lille president, said a decision is expected by the weekend.

“We gave him plenty of time to make a decision,” López said. “We gave him some advice but in the end he and his entourage will make a choice and we will support it.”

If Gabriel arrives at the club, it could pave the way for several departures. The report claims that Arsenal are likely to offload four defenders including Rob Holding and Calum Chambers.